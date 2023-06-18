Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ford Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Ford Motor’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Shares of F opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of F. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

