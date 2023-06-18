Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Short Interest Update

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Formula Systems (1985) Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FORTY stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.35. Formula Systems has a twelve month low of $60.29 and a twelve month high of $110.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 1.9% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 13,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

