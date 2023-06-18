Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Short Interest Update

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,430,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the May 15th total of 14,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 608,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.8 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on FTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.44. Fortis has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.90.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

