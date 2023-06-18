FY2024 Earnings Forecast for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issued By DA Davidson

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for BRP in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.10. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $9.20 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2025 earnings at $10.53 EPS.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. BRP had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 315.38%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TD Securities lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$149.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.89.

DOOO stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. BRP has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $90.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in BRP by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 6.31%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

