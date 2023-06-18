Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Garmin has increased its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Garmin has a payout ratio of 49.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Garmin to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GRMN opened at $106.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $108.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRMN. TheStreet raised Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 154,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,577,000 after buying an additional 19,190 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in Garmin by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 89,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Garmin by 109.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Garmin by 108.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,868,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,573,000 after buying an additional 970,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.