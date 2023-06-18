General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in General Motors were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Herbst Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

Insider Activity

General Motors Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $43.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

