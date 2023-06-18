GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. GigaMedia has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 42.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter.
GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.
