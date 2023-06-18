GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. GigaMedia has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 42.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

