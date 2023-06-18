Gina Anderson Buys 100,000 Shares of GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI) Stock

GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI – Get Rating) insider Gina Anderson bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.69 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$68,600.00 ($46,351.35).
GDI Property Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96.
GDI Property Group Company Profile
