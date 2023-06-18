Gina Anderson Buys 100,000 Shares of GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI) Stock

GDI Property Group (ASX:GDIGet Rating) insider Gina Anderson bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.69 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$68,600.00 ($46,351.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96.

GDI Property Group (GDI) is an ASX listed property owner and fund manager. We have a proud history of delivering strong returns to investors for over 25 years. Our Board and employees are passionate about property and about funds management. We aim to continue to grow the wealth of our investors, provide exceptional accommodation to our customers and be a highly respected brand in our community.

