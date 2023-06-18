Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.43.

NVDA stock opened at $426.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $437.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

