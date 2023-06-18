Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Buys 227 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $476,000. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 549.5% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 55,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 46,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ratio Wealth Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 810,993 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,058 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $123.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.08 and its 200 day moving average is $102.35. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

