GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 549.5% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 55,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 46,698 shares in the last quarter. Ratio Wealth Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $123.53 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.08 and its 200-day moving average is $102.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 810,993 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,058. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

