Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AUMN opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 159.09% and a negative net margin of 64.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

