Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $5.38. Approximately 43,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,910% from the average daily volume of 2,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Graybug Vision Trading Down 6.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

Institutional Trading of Graybug Vision

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Graybug Vision by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24,341 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.