Gregory Scott Brown Sells 10,000 Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $107,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,150,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,359,656.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gregory Scott Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Gregory Scott Brown sold 31,920 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $308,985.60.

Shares of UDMY opened at $10.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33. Udemy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $17.26.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Udemy had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 45.38%. The firm had revenue of $176.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 8,593,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,877,000 after purchasing an additional 855,400 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 6,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,954,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. NVP Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth $65,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,580,000 after purchasing an additional 797,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,388,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,754,000 after purchasing an additional 102,003 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UDMY shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Udemy from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

