Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Trading 0.6% Higher

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.46. 1,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.1623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Company Profile

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA is a holding company, which invests, reinvests, owns, manages, and trades shares in companies.It operates through the following segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. The Holding segment manages investments, non-consolidated operating companies, and associates.

