Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Trading 0.6% Higher

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.46. 1,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41.
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.1623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%.
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Company Profile
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA is a holding company, which invests, reinvests, owns, manages, and trades shares in companies.It operates through the following segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. The Holding segment manages investments, non-consolidated operating companies, and associates.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBLBY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.