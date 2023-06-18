Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Equities research analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.23% from the company’s current price.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Hagerty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Hagerty Stock Up 5.0 %
HGTY opened at $9.63 on Friday. Hagerty has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 0.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hagerty by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,025,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,808,000 after purchasing an additional 224,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 46.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,987,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after buying an additional 628,530 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty during the fourth quarter valued at $14,117,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after buying an additional 206,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 926,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hagerty
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hagerty (HGTY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.