Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Up 3.3 %

Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $1.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 158.59% and a negative net margin of 71.70%. The business had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.