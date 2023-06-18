Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALLGet Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Up 3.3 %

Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $1.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 158.59% and a negative net margin of 71.70%. The business had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

Featured Articles

