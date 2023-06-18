Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Stock Up 3.3 %
Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.13.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $1.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 158.59% and a negative net margin of 71.70%. The business had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 million.
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.
