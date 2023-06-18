Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL) Trading Up 0.1%

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.14 and last traded at C$8.10. Approximately 102,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 148,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.09.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.10.

