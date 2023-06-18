HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.72). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atara Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.83) EPS.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.32). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.74% and a negative net margin of 373.95%. The company had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 million.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $2.01 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $196.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 29,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $60,722.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 720,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,762.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 46,073 shares of company stock worth $93,989 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,479,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 146,445 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,655,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,201,000 after purchasing an additional 156,334 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 221,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 141,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,237,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,889,000 after purchasing an additional 587,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 66,032 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

