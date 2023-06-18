HC Wainwright Increases Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Price Target to $2.75

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.25 to $2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 420.05% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vista Gold’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Vista Gold in a report on Saturday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Vista Gold Price Performance
Vista Gold stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $0.76. The company has a market cap of $63.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58.
Vista Gold Company Profile
Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.
