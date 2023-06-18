HC Wainwright Increases Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Price Target to $2.75

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.25 to $2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 420.05% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vista Gold’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Vista Gold in a report on Saturday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Vista Gold stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $0.76. The company has a market cap of $63.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vista Gold by 24.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vista Gold by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,734,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vista Gold by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 106,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in Vista Gold by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,916,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 657,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.86% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

