Head-To-Head Comparison: Oxurion (TBGNF) and The Competition

Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF – Get Rating) is one of 355 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Oxurion to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Oxurion and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxurion 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxurion Competitors 282 1555 3877 34 2.64

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 79.03%. Given Oxurion’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oxurion has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oxurion N/A N/A -0.12 Oxurion Competitors $145.45 million -$7.06 million 24.64

This table compares Oxurion and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Oxurion’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Oxurion. Oxurion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.1% of Oxurion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oxurion and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxurion N/A N/A N/A Oxurion Competitors -274.33% -64.28% -14.43%

Summary

Oxurion peers beat Oxurion on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Oxurion

Oxurion NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing medicines for the treatment of vitreo retinal diseases. It operates under JETREA brand name. The company was founded by Desire Collen in 1991 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

