Head to Head Contrast: Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) & Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF)

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) and Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and Japan Hotel REIT Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apple Hospitality REIT $1.29 billion 2.69 $144.80 million $0.70 21.63 Japan Hotel REIT Investment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Apple Hospitality REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Hotel REIT Investment.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apple Hospitality REIT 12.39% 4.99% 3.35% Japan Hotel REIT Investment N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Apple Hospitality REIT and Japan Hotel REIT Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apple Hospitality REIT 0 1 3 0 2.75 Japan Hotel REIT Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50

Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.89%. Given Apple Hospitality REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Apple Hospitality REIT is more favorable than Japan Hotel REIT Investment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.4% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Apple Hospitality REIT beats Japan Hotel REIT Investment on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company's portfolio consists of 96 Marriott-branded hotels, 119 Hilton-branded hotels, four Hyatt-branded hotels and one independent hotel. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Apple REIT Companies.

About Japan Hotel REIT Investment

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

