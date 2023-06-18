Head to Head Contrast: ProKidney (PROK) versus Its Peers

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) is one of 275 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ProKidney to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProKidney and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProKidney N/A -$108.03 million -19.99 ProKidney Competitors $707.22 million $96.28 million -2.42

ProKidney’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ProKidney. ProKidney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

45.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of ProKidney shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ProKidney and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProKidney N/A N/A -11.18% ProKidney Competitors -4,187.52% -146.37% -43.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ProKidney and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProKidney 0 1 5 0 2.83 ProKidney Competitors 1065 3944 10874 174 2.63

ProKidney currently has a consensus price target of $15.20, indicating a potential upside of 46.22%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 77.48%. Given ProKidney’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ProKidney has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease. ProKidney Corp. founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

