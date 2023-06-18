Head-To-Head Review: Silence Therapeutics (SLNCF) versus Its Competitors

Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF – Get Rating) is one of 357 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Silence Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Silence Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Silence Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silence Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Silence Therapeutics Competitors -271.87% -65.59% -14.93%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Silence Therapeutics N/A N/A -3.63 Silence Therapeutics Competitors $144.22 million -$10.26 million 24.28

This table compares Silence Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Silence Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Silence Therapeutics. Silence Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Silence Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silence Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Silence Therapeutics Competitors 291 1572 4030 34 2.64

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 78.08%. Given Silence Therapeutics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silence Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Silence Therapeutics peers beat Silence Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics Plc engages in the discovery, delivery, and development of ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics. It also develops medicines by harnessing the body’s natural mechanism of RNA interference within its cells. The company was founded on November 18, 1994 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

