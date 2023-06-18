Head to Head Survey: Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) & Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) and Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Captor Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.79%. Given Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is more favorable than Captor Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

50.5% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Captor Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. $824.80 million N/A $602.55 million $0.28 26.82 Captor Capital $26.12 million 0.35 -$11.53 million ($0.21) -0.82

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has higher revenue and earnings than Captor Capital. Captor Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Captor Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 9.29% 2.31% 1.63% Captor Capital -35.22% -35.62% -22.96%

Summary

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. beats Captor Capital on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

(Get Rating)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region. The company also owns interests in Colquijirca, La Zanja, Cerro Verde, El Brocal, Coimolache, Yumpaq, San Gregorio mines, and Trapiche mining unit. In addition, it produces monohydrate manganese sulphate; and operates hydroelectric power plants. The company was incorporated in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

About Captor Capital

(Get Rating)

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.