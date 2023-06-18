Head-To-Head Survey: EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) & Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) and Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

EpicQuest Education Group International has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arco Platform has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of Arco Platform shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EpicQuest Education Group International $6.33 million 3.04 -$6.07 million N/A N/A Arco Platform $343.87 million 2.02 $7.65 million $0.05 248.60

This table compares EpicQuest Education Group International and Arco Platform’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Arco Platform has higher revenue and earnings than EpicQuest Education Group International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EpicQuest Education Group International and Arco Platform, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EpicQuest Education Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A Arco Platform 0 3 1 0 2.25

Arco Platform has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.63%. Given Arco Platform’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arco Platform is more favorable than EpicQuest Education Group International.

Profitability

This table compares EpicQuest Education Group International and Arco Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EpicQuest Education Group International N/A N/A N/A Arco Platform 1.42% -4.95% -1.75%

Summary

Arco Platform beats EpicQuest Education Group International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company offers English proficiency educational programming services for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career training college. It also operates and manages the U.S. coordination projects and services during and after studying abroad, including student dormitory management, academic guidance, international student services, student dining services, student transfer application services, internship and employment guidance, lawyer services, medical services, and student entrepreneurship services. In addition, the company acts as a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland and Coventry University. The company was formerly known as Elite Education Group International Limited and changed its name to EpicQuest Education Group International Limited in August 2022. EpicQuest Education Group International Limited was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Middletown, Ohio.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Ltd. engages in the provision of complete pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools and students. It operates through the following segments: Core and Supplemental. The Core segment provides solutions that address the Brazilian K-12 curriculum requirements through a personalized and interactive learning experience. The Supplemental segment is involved primarily in English as a second language, technological solutions for communication, Learning Management System platform, and content to develop socio emotional skills. The company was founded by Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto in 2004 and is headquartered in Consolacao, Brazil.

