Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Short Interest Up 8.0% in May

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,380,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 21,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 26.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,328,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,934,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,827,000 after buying an additional 325,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,071,000 after buying an additional 462,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,086,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after buying an additional 332,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 6,840,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,865,000 after buying an additional 3,120,000 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on HRTX. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Heron Therapeutics Price Performance
Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21,127.62% and a negative net margin of 132.57%. The firm had revenue of $29.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Heron Therapeutics
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
