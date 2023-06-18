Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Short Interest Up 8.0% in May

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,380,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 21,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 26.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,328,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,934,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,827,000 after buying an additional 325,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,071,000 after buying an additional 462,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,086,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after buying an additional 332,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 6,840,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,865,000 after buying an additional 3,120,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRTX. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Heron Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $5.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21,127.62% and a negative net margin of 132.57%. The firm had revenue of $29.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heron Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.