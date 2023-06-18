Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,353 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $1,366,000. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,121,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4,314.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 102,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 99,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 0.3 %
HZNP opened at $101.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.44. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $113.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HZNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile
Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.
