Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,353 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $1,366,000. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,121,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4,314.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 102,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 99,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 0.3 %

HZNP opened at $101.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.44. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $113.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

HZNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.