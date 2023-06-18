Howard Financial Services LTD. Purchases 60 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.77.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $293.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.68 and a 200-day moving average of $276.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

