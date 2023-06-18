HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,455 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 9,845 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,218 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,501,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $94,083,000 after purchasing an additional 153,296 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in HP by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $124,366.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,778.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,495 shares of company stock worth $1,490,024. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HP Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. TheStreet lowered HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.81.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $31.00 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

