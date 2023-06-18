Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,184 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after buying an additional 3,301,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,618,000 after acquiring an additional 438,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,681,000 after acquiring an additional 363,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,244 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,986,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,997,000 after purchasing an additional 399,152 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $73.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average is $69.36. The stock has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.