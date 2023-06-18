Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 6,847 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of American Express by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $172.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $128.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

