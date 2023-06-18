Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 82.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.53.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $120.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.28. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $121.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

