Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,804 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,998 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,318,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,859,260. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $155.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $418.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.24. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.97 and a 12 month high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

