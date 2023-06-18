Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 12,929 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,662 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $101.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.39 and a 200-day moving average of $103.67. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.77 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

