Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,345 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $73.39 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

