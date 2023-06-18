Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 6.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.21.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $868.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $697.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $627.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

