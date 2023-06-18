Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,560 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $125.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The company has a market cap of $338.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.57. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,886,967 shares of company stock worth $177,254,308. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

