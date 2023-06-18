Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.4 %

Dollar General stock opened at $164.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.87. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,550 shares of company stock worth $1,342,015. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

