Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $5.89 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,486 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $211.76 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.87, for a total transaction of $232,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,286.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.87, for a total transaction of $232,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,286.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $133,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,545,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 677,125 shares of company stock valued at $141,439,507. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

