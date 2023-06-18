Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $7.18 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.0% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $120.08 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The stock has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.09, a PEG ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.85 and a 200-day moving average of $87.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.06.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

