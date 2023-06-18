Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern by 64.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 6.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 29,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

NYSE:SO opened at $71.76 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Southern’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,741,580.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

