Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,275 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,525 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Devon Energy Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.50.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

