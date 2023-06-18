Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 12,381 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,381 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after buying an additional 510,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enbridge by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after acquiring an additional 112,553 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.92. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $45.21.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 295.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

