Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 225 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $119,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $87.41 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.30. The company has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.