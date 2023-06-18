Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,511 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $192.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.64 and a 200-day moving average of $205.58. The company has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.56.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.