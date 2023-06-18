Humana Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 4,791 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 35% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,552 call options.
Humana Price Performance
Shares of Humana stock opened at $445.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $512.57 and a 200 day moving average of $506.47. Humana has a 52 week low of $422.62 and a 52 week high of $571.30.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 28.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Humana Announces Dividend
Insider Activity at Humana
In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Humana by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Humana by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in Humana by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.00.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
Featured Stories
