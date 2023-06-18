Humana Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 4,791 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 35% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,552 call options.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $445.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $512.57 and a 200 day moving average of $506.47. Humana has a 52 week low of $422.62 and a 52 week high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 28.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Humana

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.38%.

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Humana by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Humana by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in Humana by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.00.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

