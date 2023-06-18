Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Earns “Initiates” Rating from 58.com

58.com reiterated their initiates rating on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Huntsman Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.98.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntsman will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 48.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntsman

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 385,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,444,799. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2,870.0% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 84.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

See Also

