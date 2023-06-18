IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives $29.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IDYA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $24.07 on Thursday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 143.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 66.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

