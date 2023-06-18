IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) COO Matthew J. Simmes Sells 2,000 Shares

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 2,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

IES Stock Performance

Shares of IES stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $54.88. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.87.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IES in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IESC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of IES by 209.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in IES by 172.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in IES by 536.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in IES by 251.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.

